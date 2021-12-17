Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Update

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the November 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 3,640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 670,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 652,551 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Borqs Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

BRQS stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Borqs Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.