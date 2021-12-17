Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $1.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.53. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.24. 53,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,787. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

