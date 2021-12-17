Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 413,475 shares of company stock worth $17,767,188. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

