Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Barrington Research

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 259,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

