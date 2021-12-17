Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $9.15 on Friday. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 74.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Angi by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Angi in the second quarter worth $1,771,000. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its position in Angi by 4.1% in the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Angi by 8.6% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 57,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

