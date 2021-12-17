Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $60.97 on Monday. Braze has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

