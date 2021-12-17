Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.82.

BRZE opened at $60.97 on Monday. Braze has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

