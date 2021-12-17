Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €90.62 ($101.82).

FRA:BNR opened at €76.50 ($85.96) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €81.41. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($63.20).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

