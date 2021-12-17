Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €90.62 ($101.82).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA:BNR opened at €76.50 ($85.96) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €81.41. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($63.20).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.