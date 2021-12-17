Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 31st

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of BRE stock opened at C$16.32 on Friday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12-month low of C$14.33 and a 12-month high of C$18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.01.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.43 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.