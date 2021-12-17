Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.29.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $117.97. The company had a trading volume of 602,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,621. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

