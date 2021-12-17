BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

BSIG stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

