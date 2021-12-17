Brio Consultants LLC Sells 392 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $62.92. 31,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average is $65.18. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $58.21 and a one year high of $67.51.

