Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,527 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $83,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.04.

Shares of ADBE opened at $562.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $643.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $618.57. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

