Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 9,107 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $130,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of FedEx by 30.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.32.

FDX stock opened at $254.72 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

