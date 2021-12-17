Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 260,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232,419. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90. The company has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

