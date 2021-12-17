Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $690.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $550.00 to $690.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as moribund enterprise spending is coming back strong. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $654.39.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $620.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $255.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $550.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.66. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 384 shares of company stock worth $198,548. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank raised its position in Broadcom by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,539,000. TNF LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.