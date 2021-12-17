Brokerages Anticipate Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to announce $45.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110,000.00. Chimerix reported sales of $1.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,922.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year sales of $31.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 million to $90.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $78.42 million, with estimates ranging from $48.22 million to $102.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chimerix.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,434,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 39,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,753. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $528.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.37. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.