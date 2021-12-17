Brokerages Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. General Motors reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.81.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $761,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 16.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.18. 1,435,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,299,625. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.