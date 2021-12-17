Brokerages Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $520.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to post sales of $520.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $542.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $508.00 million. Graco posted sales of $470.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $79.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. Graco has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $80.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Graco by 14.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Graco by 8.9% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Graco by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,807,000 after buying an additional 242,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,252,000 after buying an additional 22,712 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 285,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

