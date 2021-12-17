Brokerages Anticipate Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Molson Coors Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,258,000 after buying an additional 126,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,965,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after buying an additional 1,670,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,786 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

