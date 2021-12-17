Brokerages Anticipate nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will report $605.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $606.80 million and the lowest is $603.40 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $521.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow nVent Electric.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $35.65. 2,575,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,517. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.