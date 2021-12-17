Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.55 Million

Analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to announce sales of $71.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.37 million and the highest is $73.10 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $63.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $295.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.41 million to $297.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $335.20 million, with estimates ranging from $322.01 million to $357.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

NYSE:PING traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. 1,388,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock worth $322,865,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,667,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 525.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 108,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 54.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

