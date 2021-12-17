Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.74. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

NYSE QSR traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $57.59. 49,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,397,000 after acquiring an additional 215,517 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after acquiring an additional 501,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,795,000 after acquiring an additional 798,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,612,000 after acquiring an additional 105,674 shares in the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.