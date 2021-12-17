Brokerages Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $888.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

REYN stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. 1,069,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

