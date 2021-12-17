Brokerages Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Post $2.73 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce $2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70. Stryker posted earnings per share of $2.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.96 to $10.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,380. Stryker has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 9.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Stryker by 68.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

