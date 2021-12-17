Brokerages Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.26 Million

Brokerages predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post $29.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.46 million and the highest is $30.07 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $22.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $97.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.73 million to $98.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $150.73 million, with estimates ranging from $135.81 million to $165.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TXMD opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $169.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.83. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.75.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $580,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

