Brokerages Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals also reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 293.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

