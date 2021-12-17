Brokerages expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to announce $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $109,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $443,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,021 shares of company stock worth $2,488,872. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALG opened at $143.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $134.29 and a 1-year high of $165.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

