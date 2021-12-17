Brokerages Expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) will report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,067. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CIT Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIT opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $56.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

