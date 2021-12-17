Brokerages Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report $2.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the highest is $2.31 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.64. 40,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,135. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.87 and a 200 day moving average of $223.19. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

