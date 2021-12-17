Brokerages Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Post Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.14. Diamondback Energy posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 331.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $11.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.29 to $20.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.16.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after purchasing an additional 565,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $103.37. The stock had a trading volume of 100,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,531. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

