Brokerages Expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) will announce sales of $83.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the highest is $83.10 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year sales of $261.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.80 million to $262.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $351.35 million, with estimates ranging from $349.00 million to $353.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GENI. Benchmark reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

NYSE:GENI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 48,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,621. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $1,242,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $11,998,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $2,065,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $52,251,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $3,571,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

