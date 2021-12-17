Brokerages Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.13 Billion

Brokerages expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the highest is $7.43 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $27.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.93 billion to $31.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.10.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOH traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.07 and a 200 day moving average of $273.64. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $196.08 and a one year high of $316.04.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

