Brokerages Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Yext stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.44. Yext has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,792 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $70,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,329 shares of company stock worth $726,780. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $1,100,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 130.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Yext by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 111,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

