Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Price Target at $215.67

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 18.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $193.58 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.66 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $4.1171 per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.