Brokerages Set LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) PT at $13.00

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOGC shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

LOGC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 964.74%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

