Brokerages Set Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) PT at $15.20

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 23,649 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 26.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONCT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. 12,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,644. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

