Brokerages Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target at $82.88

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.30. 2,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,408. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

