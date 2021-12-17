Brokerages Set Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) PT at $60.25

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

PHAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,850,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $455,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,372 shares of company stock valued at $21,811,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market cap of $566.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

