Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) PT at C$55.00

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

TOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$46.55 per share, with a total value of C$465,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,856,058 shares in the company, valued at C$412,249,499.90. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon bought 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$64,939.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,704 shares in the company, valued at C$3,400,327.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,515.

TSE TOU traded down C$0.57 on Friday, reaching C$39.28. 954,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,400. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$16.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.14.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.1700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

