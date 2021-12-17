Brokerages Set Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Target Price at $18.86

Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.86.

COCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. 3,381,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,288. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

In other Vita Coco news, insider Michael Kirban acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ira Liran acquired 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $100,667.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052 in the last three months. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

