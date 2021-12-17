Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $825,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,556,000 after purchasing an additional 315,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 105,911.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of BIPC stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $66.16. 1,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,594. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $80.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

