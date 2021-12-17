Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.42.

BEP stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $49.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -152.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,252 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 249,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 244,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

