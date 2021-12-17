Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Gap Down to $47.05

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.05, but opened at $40.87. Buckle shares last traded at $40.96, with a volume of 2,910 shares.

BKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Buckle in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.56%.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $662,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at $21,775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 418,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,710,000 after purchasing an additional 169,664 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,326,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

