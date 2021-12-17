Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at BTIG Research

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $77.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

