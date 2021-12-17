Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at BTIG Research

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.62.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $77.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.26.
In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.