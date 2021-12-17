Bunicorn Market Capitalization Reaches $1.75 Million (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. Bunicorn has a market cap of $1.75 million and $187,962.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.78 or 0.08274446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00077702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,346.07 or 1.00251830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00051278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002733 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.