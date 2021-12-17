Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the November 15th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,672,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. 6,858,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,291,299. Buyer Group International has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.01.

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

