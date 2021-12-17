Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the November 15th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,672,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. 6,858,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,291,299. Buyer Group International has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.01.
Buyer Group International Company Profile
