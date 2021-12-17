BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the November 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.95. BYD has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $82.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

