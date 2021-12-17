BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BYD Company Limited is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of automobiles, secondary rechargeable batteries and mobile phone components. It’s Automobiles and Related Products segment manufactures and sells automobiles, and auto-related moulds and components. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells batteries, which are applied on mobile phones, cordless phones, power tools and other kinds of portable electronic devices. Its rechargeable battery business provides lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries. BYD’s mobile phone components and assembly business segment engages in the manufacture and sale of mobile handset components, such as housings and keypads; and provides assembly services. It has operations primarily in China, India, Hungary, and Brazil. BYD Company Limited is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

BYD stock opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.95. BYD has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $82.50.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

