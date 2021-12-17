C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. C3.ai traded as low as $33.33 and last traded at $33.71. 80,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,540,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AI. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Get C3.ai alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 185,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $8,561,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 684,309 shares of company stock worth $31,368,765. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in C3.ai by 270.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after buying an additional 644,462 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 742,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after buying an additional 75,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 496,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -22.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.