C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. C3.ai traded as low as $33.33 and last traded at $33.71. 80,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,540,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AI. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.
In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 185,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $8,561,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 684,309 shares of company stock worth $31,368,765. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -22.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
